Vikings, NFL Issue Statements After Player Received Racist Death Threats
By Jason Hall
September 15, 2023
The Minnesota Vikings and the National Football League both issued statements in response to running back Alexander Mattison revealing racial slurs and death threats he received on social media following the team's Thursday Night Football loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
"We are sickened by the hatred and racial slurs directed toward Alexander Mattison following last night's game," the Vikings said. "There simply is no room for racist words or actions in sports or society. The Vikings will continue to fight to eliminate hate, to educate and to foster a diverse, equitable, and inclusive community that respects and values our unique backgrounds. We stand with Alexander and all players who, unfortunately, experience this type of ignorant and prejudicial behavior, and we ask our fans to continue to fight to eliminate racism."
We are sickened by the hatred and racial slurs directed toward Alexander Mattison following last night's game. pic.twitter.com/cdCRbxipr6— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 15, 2023
"The NFL strongly condemns the racist comments directed towards Alexander Mattison online after last night's game," the league said. "Such hateful behavior is completely unacceptable in the NFL or anywhere else. We stand firmly with Alexander and remind fans to remember the humanity of all players and celebrate their contributions to the game we all love."
Mattison shared a screengrab of an Instagram direct message that included several racial slurs, as well as advising him to "kill yourself."
"Y'all can come at me all you want about fantasy and, 'you suck' blah blah blah. I really could care less. But this s*** is unacceptable. SMFH I hope the 60+ people who decided to come at me with disgustingly disrespectful messages tonight in the DM's and comments, really reflect on WTF you say and how it could truly affect someone. Under my helmet, I am a human..A father...a son. This is sick. SMH," Mattison wrote.
Mattison, who took over as the Vikings' primary running back amid the release of veteran Dalvin Cook this past offseason, finished Thursday's game with 28 yards and one fumble lost on eight carries. Quarterback Kirk Cousins, punt returner Brandon Powell and star wide receiver Justin Jefferson also lost one fumble each during the primetime loss.