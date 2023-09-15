Vikings, NFL Issue Statements After Player Received Racist Death Threats

Mattison shared a screengrab of an Instagram direct message that included several racial slurs, as well as advising him to "kill yourself."

"Y'all can come at me all you want about fantasy and, 'you suck' blah blah blah. I really could care less. But this s*** is unacceptable. SMFH I hope the 60+ people who decided to come at me with disgustingly disrespectful messages tonight in the DM's and comments, really reflect on WTF you say and how it could truly affect someone. Under my helmet, I am a human..A father...a son. This is sick. SMH," Mattison wrote.

Mattison, who took over as the Vikings' primary running back amid the release of veteran Dalvin Cook this past offseason, finished Thursday's game with 28 yards and one fumble lost on eight carries. Quarterback Kirk Cousins, punt returner Brandon Powell and star wide receiver Justin Jefferson also lost one fumble each during the primetime loss.