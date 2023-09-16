Hollywood power couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are grappling with the fear of being "canceled" following their public support for their former That '70s Show co-star, Danny Masterson, who was recently convicted of rape. Reportedly, the couple is concerned that the controversy could have a detrimental impact on their careers.

Their troubles began when it was revealed that they had written letters to the judge requesting leniency in Masterson's sentencing, sparking outrage and questioning of their relationship with the convicted actor. Notably, Kunis was only 14 years old when she joined the cast of That '70s Show, alongside the 19-year-old Masterson, further intensifying the scrutiny.

The backlash has raised concerns for the couple, who tied the knot in 2015 and have two children. They are apprehensive about potential career repercussions, with one saving grace being Mila's continued role as the voice of Meg on the television show Family Guy.

A source close to the couple revealed their concerns, stating, "They legitimately feel like they are getting canceled," acknowledging that the backlash will not dissipate quickly. Ashton and Mila hope that with time, people will forget or move on from the criticism. However, they anticipate that the fallout may affect their future work in film and TV.

Amidst the controversy, old videos resurfaced highlighting Ashton's past alleged problematic behavior. In light of Masterson's conviction, Ashton faced renewed scrutiny, with one video showing him making a questionable comment about actress Hilary Duff when she was 15 years old.

The couple, who publicly apologized for their support of Masterson and reaffirmed their commitment to supporting victims, is now navigating a tumultuous period in their careers and personal lives.