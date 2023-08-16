Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis List California Beachfront Home On Airbnb

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have officially listed their Santa Barbara beachfront guest home for a one-night stay (Saturday, August 19th) on Airbnb. According to an Instagram post shared by the couple on Tuesday, "complete strangers" are now invited to stay at the luxury beach bungalow, and Kutcher and Kunis will be there to greet them personally upon arrival! Kutcher mentioned that the idea, be it possibly "dumb," would make for a nice little getaway for a few lucky guests.

"I have a really dumb idea. I think we should have complete strangers come and stay with us at the beach. It's so nice here. It's really nice here, and I think people will like it!" The post detailed exactly when interested individuals would be able to begin booking the beachfront home.