Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis List California Beachfront Home On Airbnb
By Logan DeLoye
August 16, 2023
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have officially listed their Santa Barbara beachfront guest home for a one-night stay (Saturday, August 19th) on Airbnb. According to an Instagram post shared by the couple on Tuesday, "complete strangers" are now invited to stay at the luxury beach bungalow, and Kutcher and Kunis will be there to greet them personally upon arrival! Kutcher mentioned that the idea, be it possibly "dumb," would make for a nice little getaway for a few lucky guests.
"I have a really dumb idea. I think we should have complete strangers come and stay with us at the beach. It's so nice here. It's really nice here, and I think people will like it!" The post detailed exactly when interested individuals would be able to begin booking the beachfront home.
"It’s not the craziest idea I’ve had…stay with us at our beach house and leave like we’re old buds! #airbnbpartner. Booking opens tomorrow [August 16th] at 10am PST." "Ashton & Mila’s Oceanfront Oasis," as listed on Airbnb, sleeps four and encompasses a two-bedroom, one-bathroom space.
Here's what was detailed in the official Airbnb listing:
"Our Santa Barbara County beach house is our home away from home, especially when we’re in need of some R&R (you fellow parents know what we’re talking about). Steps from the beach, and with beautiful views of the Santa Ynez mountains, you’ll find no shortage of sights and plenty of activities to make for an unforgettable summer stay."
What's more; all meals and snacks will be provided, and the stay will be entirely...FREE!