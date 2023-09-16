SZA’s Manager Addresses VMAs Artist Of The Year Snub

Beyoncé, Shakira, Nicki Minaj, Karol G, Doja Cat and Taylor Swift were all nominated for Artist of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards this year, with Swift ultimately winning at the Tuesday night show.

Punch, co-president of Top Dawg Entertainment, which represents artists like ScHoolBoy Q and Kendrick Lamar, reached out to MTV regarding the controversial omission of one of their artists SZA's nomination. MTV's response was vague, causing frustration.

Despite SZA's impressive year, including a record-breaking album and chart-topping hits, MTV failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for her exclusion from the Artist of the Year category.

SZA's manager decided to withdraw her from the VMAs performance, believing she deserved greater respect. SZA, known for her aversion to industry politics, did not attend the event after her team labeled the snub “disrespectful.”

MTV's history of leaving out major acts, like Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito" in 2017, has drawn criticism. This year, R&B singer Victoria Monét faced similar treatment.

SZA, a 15-time Grammy nominee, is expected to dominate the 2024 Grammys. Punch emphasizes that awards are secondary to their commitment to fans.

Recently, SZA released new songs and plans to drop a deluxe version of her record. She also performed for 2,000 fans in New York, demonstrating her dedication to her audience.