Colts Rookie QB Anthony Richardson Suffers Potential Serious Injury
By Jason Hall
September 17, 2023
Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson exited his team's Week 2 game against the Houston Texans in the second quarter and is reportedly being evaluated for a concussion, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, was replaced by veteran backup Gardner Minshew, who signed with the Colts this past offseason. The rookie quarterback threw for 56 yards on 6 of 10 passing, while also recording 35 yards and two touchdowns on three rushing attempts prior to his injury.
Richardson threw for 223 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 24 of 37 passing, while also recording 40 yards and one touchdown on 10 rushing attempts in his regular season debut, a 31-21 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1.
#Colts QB Anthony Richardson is now being evaluated for a concussion… Gardner Minshew is in.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 17, 2023
Colts head coach Shane Steichen officially named Richardson as the team's starting quarterback for the regular season just days after his first preseason game in August.
"Per Shane Steichen - Anthony Richardson has been named the starter for the regular season," the Colts wrote on social media.
Richardson had the fastest rising stock of any quarterback prospect this offseason with many experts projecting him to have the best raw skills of any draft eligible player. The former four-star high school prospect threw for 2,549 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions on 215 of 393 passing, as well as 1,116 yards and 12 touchdowns on 161 rushing attempts in 2022, having previously appeared in just 10 games during his first two collegiate seasons.