Colts Rookie QB Anthony Richardson Suffers Potential Serious Injury

Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson exited his team's Week 2 game against the Houston Texans in the second quarter and is reportedly being evaluated for a concussion, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, was replaced by veteran backup Gardner Minshew, who signed with the Colts this past offseason. The rookie quarterback threw for 56 yards on 6 of 10 passing, while also recording 35 yards and two touchdowns on three rushing attempts prior to his injury.

Richardson threw for 223 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 24 of 37 passing, while also recording 40 yards and one touchdown on 10 rushing attempts in his regular season debut, a 31-21 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1.