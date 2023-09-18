Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez File For Divorce

Ariana Grande and her husband of two years Dalton Gomez have simultaneously filed for divorce. According to TMZ, the pop star's lawyer, Laura Wasser, filed first on Monday, September 18th, and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their separation. Gomez filed immediately after in what TMZ called "a clearly-coordinated effort." According to their sources, everything was worked out before arriving at the courthouse and Ariana will cut Dalton a check.

It's also been revealed that the former couple had a prenup and the date of separation is February 20th, 2023. TMZ's sources added that it took a while between the date of separation and the divorce filings because Grande and Gomez took their time ironing out the details. The source shared that there are no hard feelings between them and "they've been really caring and respectful of one another every step of the process."

Neither Ariana nor Dalton have yet to publicly address their divorce. In May, Ariana shared a post celebrating their second wedding anniversary with a black and white photo from their wedding day. The private ceremony was held at her home in Montecito, California, on May 15th, 2021. According to People, there were less than 20 people present at their wedding. ​​"They're a great fit together," a source previously told People. "Dalton's entirely unfazed by the scope of her celebrity and is very grounding for her. He's young but mature and knows what he wants out of life." Grande and Gomez have managed to keep their relationship private since they began dating in January 2020.