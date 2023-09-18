Browns All-Pro RB Nick Chubb Suffers Potential Serious Injury
By Jason Hall
September 19, 2023
Cleveland Browns All-Pro running back Nick Chubb was ruled out of his team's Monday Night Football game against the AFC North Division rival Pittsburgh Steelers due to an apparent knee injury, ESPN sideline reporter Lisa Salters reported.
Chubb was carted off the field after being tackled by Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick at the 3-yard-line and clutched his left leg as he remained on the ground. The Pro Bowler had previously dislocated his left knee and suffered tears to his MCL, PCL, and LCL during his collegiate career at the University of Georgia in 2015, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
Monday Night Football play-by-play man Joe Buck said he was told the replay of the injury was "not to be seen" when ESPN refrained from showing it during the live broadcast, with color commentator Troy Aikman adding "it's as bad as you can imagine."
Nick Chubb dislocated his left knee and tore his MCL, PCL, and LCL with cartilage damage on October 10, 2015 vs. Tennessee. He injured the same knee tonight vs. Pittsburgh.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 19, 2023
The replay did appear to be shown at Acrisure Stadium, which resulted in what Buck described as a "loud gasp."
The Pittsburgh crowd also chanted "Chubb" when the All-Pro running back was carted off the field, according to Buck. Fitzpatrick also appeared to be hurt on the play, but was seen on the Steelers bench shortly after.
Chubb is coming off a season in which he recorded a career-best 1,525 yards, 12 touchdowns and 302 rushing attempts.