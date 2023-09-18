CSU Player Received Death Threats After Illegal Hit On Travis Hunter

Colorado State defensive back Henry Blackburn and his family reportedly received death threats following his illegal hit on Colorado two-way player Travis Hunter during the Rams' 43-35 double-overtime loss on Saturday (September 16), athletic director Joe Parker told ESPN on Monday (September 18).

Blackburn, a senior from Boulder, the same city as the University of Colorado campus, was flagged for a personal foul after a hit on Hunter during the first half of Saturday's game, which resulted in the two-way star suffering what head coach Deion Sanders told FOX Sports' Skip Bayless was a lacerated liver that would keep Hunter out at least three weeks. Blackburn and his family reportedly received threats even before the game concluded after cell phone numbers for the defensive back and his mother were shared online, as well as Blackburn's campus address and home address, Parker told ESPN.