Video Shows Deion Sanders' Response To Opponent's 'Personal' Comments

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders said his upcoming opponent "made it personal" with comments about him ahead of Saturday's (September 14) game.

A video shared online by his son, Deion Sanders Jr., shows Sanders speaking to his team and addressing comments made by Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell in which Norvell seemed to criticize the Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback's flashy demeanor.

"I'm minding my own business, watching some film, getting ready; trying to get out here and be the best coach that I can be. And I look up and read some bull-junk that they done said about us," Sanders said. "Once again, why would you want to talk about us, when we don't talk about nobody? All we do is go out here and work our butts off and do our job on Saturdays. But when they give is ammunition, they've done messed around and made it what?"

"Personal," the players responded.

"It was just going to be a good game. They done messed around and made it what?" Sanders added, which was met with another "personal" response from the team.