Eminem Surprises Fans At 50 Cent's 'Final Lap' Tour Stop In Detroit

Eminem stuck around for a bit to perform their other collaboration "Crack A Bottle." The song appears on Eminem's 2009 album Relapse and went on to win a Grammy Award for Best Performance by a Duo or Group in 2010. The music video for the record was released 13 years later amid the arrival of Em's Curtain Call 2 album, which dropped last year.



50 Cent has brought out plenty of special guests during his final tour of his music career. In New York City, Fif brought out Fat Joe to formally reunite following their past beef, and invited Ne-Yo and Flo-Rida out on stage in Miami. During his stop in Los Angeles, the rapper and TV producer brought out several major names including Nas, Tyga and YG.



The "Final Lap Tour" will pick back up overseas towards the end of September. 50 Cent will hit up numerous countries in Europe before he closes out in the UK in November.