Fast Food Chains Offering Amazing Deals For National Cheeseburger Day

Several fast food restaurants are offering amazing deals for National Cheeseburger Day on Monday (September 18).

Wendy's will be selling its Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers for only 1 cent on all purchases made through its rewards app or on its website, the company confirmed to the New York Post. The Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, which features a beef patty, applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce tomato and mayonnaise, will continued to be offered for just 1 cent until Friday (September 22).

Wendy's had previously offered the same price for the popular Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger from May 26 to June 1 in honor of National Hamburger Month, which is observed in May, according to PEOPLE.com.

McDonald's will also be selling one of its popular burgers at an extremely low price for National Cheeseburger Day. The global fast food chain will offer its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents on all orders made through its McDonald's App.

Burger King will offer a free cheeseburger for any customers who had previously spent $1 or more this year through its Royal Perks membership. Carl's Jr. will be selling its double cheeseburgers at half price on Monday.

Applebee's Grill & Bar will be offering its cheeseburger-and-fries meal at the lowered price of $9.