Marine Pilot Ejects From F-35, Now The Plane Is Missing

A U.S. fighter jet is reported missing after a "mishap" led to its pilot being ejected somewhere over South Carolina.

Joint Base Charleston, an air base located in North Charleston, said it was working alongside Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort to "locate an F-35 that was involved in a mishap" that took place Sunday (September 17) afternoon in a post shared on its X account. The pilot was reported to have "ejected safely and was transferred to a local medical center in stable condition," Joint Base Charleston confirmed in a post shared on its Facebook account Sunday afternoon.

Jeremy Huggins, a spokesman for Joint Base Charleston, told NBC News that the plane could still be airborne as the pilot had left it in autopilot when they ejected themselves from the aircraft.