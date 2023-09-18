Meek Mill, Ice Spice & More To Appear At Powerhouse 2023 In Philadelphia

Earlier this year, Meek Mill and Lil Uzi Vert's fans were torn amid the debate over the city's official anthem. Ahead of the Super Bowl in February, DJ Drama claimed Uzi's "Just Wanna Rock" was the new anthem for the Philadelphia Eagles over Meek's "Dreams and Nightmares," which held the title for a decade. Shortly after Drama's comments, Meek defended his song's impact on the game and said it's been "lighting the world" and "shaking rooms for years." Uzi ultimately ruled that it's too early too tell.



“That song like been around for a very long time, and that song is still hitting exactly the same way," Uzi told REVOLT. "I’m just gonna have to see, you know, in a couple of years or a decade or whatever. [Meek] that’s a big Homie from Philly, and that’s like one of my big homies.”



