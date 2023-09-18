WATCH: Sports Commentators Keep Referencing Taylor Swift Amid Kelce Rumor

Several NFL media members couldn't resist making Taylor Swift references during Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's 2023 NFL regular season debut on Sunday (September 18) amid rumors of a potential relationship between the two.

CBS play-by-play man Ian Eagle said Kelce found "a Blank Space for the score," referencing Swift's 2014 hit, after the All-Pro scored his first touchdown of the season to extend the Chiefs' lead in an eventual 17-9 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2.

Veteran NFL Network anchor Rich Eisen also made several Swift references during the live broadcast of NFL GameDay pregame show, which included the songs 'Delicate,' 'Shake It Off,' 'All To Well,' 'Blank Space,' 'Anti-Hero,' 'Style' and 'August,' while discussing Kelce and the Chiefs.