WATCH: Sports Commentators Keep Referencing Taylor Swift Amid Kelce Rumor
By Jason Hall
September 18, 2023
Several NFL media members couldn't resist making Taylor Swift references during Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's 2023 NFL regular season debut on Sunday (September 18) amid rumors of a potential relationship between the two.
CBS play-by-play man Ian Eagle said Kelce found "a Blank Space for the score," referencing Swift's 2014 hit, after the All-Pro scored his first touchdown of the season to extend the Chiefs' lead in an eventual 17-9 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2.
Veteran NFL Network anchor Rich Eisen also made several Swift references during the live broadcast of NFL GameDay pregame show, which included the songs 'Delicate,' 'Shake It Off,' 'All To Well,' 'Blank Space,' 'Anti-Hero,' 'Style' and 'August,' while discussing Kelce and the Chiefs.
"Look what you made me do, @KillaTrav," Eisen captioned in an Instagram post showing clips of the references.
"Well played Rich.... Well played," Kelce commented on the video.
Last Tuesday (September 12), a source claiming to have knowledge of the situation told The Messenger.com that the younger Kelce was "quietly hanging out" with Swift recently.
"Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out," the source said. "She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago."
Kelce, 33, had previously claimed that he made a bracelet with his phone number on the beads and unsuccessfully attempted to give it to Swift, also 33, when he attended her Eras Tour in July.
"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her," Kelce explained to his brother and co-host, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, on their New Heights podcast in July.
Last Thursday (September 14), Jason Kelce addressed the rumors while appearing alongside quarterback Jalen Hurts on the Thursday Night Football postgame show after the Eagles' 34-28 win against the Minnesota Vikings when Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez asked about the center's brother and a "a certain pop star."
"I've seen these rumors, I cannot comment. Ever since [the E! reality show] Catching Kelce everybody's been infatuated with Travis' love life. I don't really know what's going on there. I know Trav is having fun and we'll see what happens with whoever he ends up with," Jason Kelce said before laughing.
Rumors of a potential relationship between Kelce and Swift come months after her breakup with The 1975 singer Matty Healy in May, who she dated after her split from longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn in April.
Kelce recorded more than 1,000 yards for the seventh consecutive season, a record for the tight end position, while also leading all tight ends in receptions (110) and receiving touchdown (12), before his second career Super Bowl win in February.