Deion Sanders, Travis Hunter Address Illegal Hit, Death Threats At Opponent

“Henry Blackburn is a good player who played a phenomenal game,” Sanders said (h/t USA TODAY). “He made a tremendous hit on Travis on the sidelines. You can call it dirty, you can call it (anything), he was just playing the game of football. But whatever it was, it does not constitute that he should be receiving death threats. This is still a young man trying to make it in life, a guy who is trying to live his dream and hopefully graduate with honors or a degree, committed to excellence and go to the NFL. He does not deserve a death threat over a game. At the end of the day, this is a game. Someone must win, someone must lose. Everybody continues their life the next day. It’s very unfortunate. I’m saddened and if there’s any of our fans that’s on the other side of those threats — I would hope and pray not — but that kid was just playing to the best of his ability and he made a mistake. I forgive him, our team forgives him. Travis, he’s forgiven him. Let’s move on.”

Blackburn, a senior from Boulder, the same city as the University of Colorado campus, was flagged for a personal foul after a hit on Hunter during the first half of Saturday's game, which resulted in the two-way star suffering what Sanders told FOX Sports' Skip Bayless was a lacerated liver that would keep Hunter out at least three weeks. Blackburn and his family reportedly received threats even before the game concluded after cell phone numbers for the defensive back and his mother were shared online, as well as Blackburn's campus address and home address, Colorado State athletic director Joe Parker told ESPN on Monday.