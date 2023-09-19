FanDuel Offers Users Long-Shot Parlay Bet That Hits, Costs Them $20 Million

FanDuel reportedly lost $20 million on a long shot parlay suggestion during the afternoon slate of games in Week 2 of the NFL season on Sunday (September 17), the New York Post reports.

The popular sportsbook offered a featured 'red zone special' parlay at +20000 plus odds that would hit if every team that played in the 1:00 p.m. ET, 4:05 p.m. ET and 4:25 p.m. ET slate of games made at least one field goal. FanDuel Sportsbook's X account shared an example of a player placing a $5 wager and winning $1,005.00 on the bet.

"KICKERS FOR THE WIN! Every NFL team made at least 1 FG during the afternoon slates of Week 2... Finance team just called: we're paying out more than $20 MILLION to FanDuel customers who locked in this bet!" the account wrote.