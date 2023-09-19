FanDuel Offers Users Long-Shot Parlay Bet That Hits, Costs Them $20 Million
By Jason Hall
September 19, 2023
FanDuel reportedly lost $20 million on a long shot parlay suggestion during the afternoon slate of games in Week 2 of the NFL season on Sunday (September 17), the New York Post reports.
The popular sportsbook offered a featured 'red zone special' parlay at +20000 plus odds that would hit if every team that played in the 1:00 p.m. ET, 4:05 p.m. ET and 4:25 p.m. ET slate of games made at least one field goal. FanDuel Sportsbook's X account shared an example of a player placing a $5 wager and winning $1,005.00 on the bet.
"KICKERS FOR THE WIN! Every NFL team made at least 1 FG during the afternoon slates of Week 2... Finance team just called: we're paying out more than $20 MILLION to FanDuel customers who locked in this bet!" the account wrote.
KICKERS FOR THE WIN! 🤑— FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) September 18, 2023
Numerous fans were made aware of the parlay offer through a Discord channel, according to the New York Post. X.com user @JDGoldBoys pointed out that the bet was "worth a dollar" and later claimed to have won $318,300 on his wager.
TURNED $1.5K INTO $318.3K ON EVERY TEAM HITTING A FIELD GOAL THIS AFTERNOON 🤯— Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) September 18, 2023
DraftKings, one of FanDuel's biggest competitors, offered the same exact bet but with a much smaller payout at 30:1 odds compared to FanDuel's 200:1 offer. The bet was won after both the Denver Broncos and Washington Commanders nailed field goals prior to halftime of their game, with all teams making kicks before 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.