Former Super Bowl Champion Dion Lewis Arrested

Former Super Bowl champion Dion Lewis was arrested in Tampa Monday (September 18) afternoon, WFLA reports.

Lewis, 32, who currently serves as the University of Albany's assistant running backs coach, was charged with trespassing in an occupied structure and booked into the Hillsborough County Jail on a $500 bond. The former running back was described as acting "unruly" and "belligerent" while "causing a disturbance and refusing to leave the premises" of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, a Seminole Police Department spokesperson told WFLA.

Lewis is best known for his tenure with the New England Patriots, which included winning Super Bowl LI and two AFC championships during his three seasons with the franchise between 2015-17. The former University of Pittsburgh standout recorded 27 yards on six rushing attempts (4.5 yards per carry) and one catch during the Patriots' improbable Super Bowl LI victory over the Atlanta Falcons, which included a rally back from a 28-3 deficit late in the second half to win 34-28 in overtime.

Lewis recorded a career best 896 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns, as well as 32 receptions (on 35 targets) for 214 yards and three touchdowns the following season, which resulted in a second consecutive AFC championship and Super Bowl appearance. The Brooklyn native spent the next two seasons with the Tennessee Titans, sharing carries with Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry, before finishing his career with the hometown Giants in 2020.

Lewis, who also had stints with the Philadelphia Eagles (2011-12), Cleveland Browns (2013) and Indianapolis Colts (2014), recorded 115 yards and two touchdowns on 29 rushing attempts and caught 19 passes for 127 yards and one touchdown during his final season. The former University of Pittsburgh standout finished his NFL career with 3,833 yards from scrimmage and 22 total touchdowns.