New Poll Shows Biden Would Lose To 3 Republican Candidates

A new poll projects that President Joe Biden would lose to three different Republican nominees in the 2024 election.

A Harvard/CAPS-Harris poll released on Monday (September 18) has Biden, 80, currently trailing former President Donald Trump, the projected GOP front-runner, as well as former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley and Senator Tim Scott in hypothetical head-to-head matchups. Both Trump, 77, and Haley, 51, are reported to have a 4% edge over Biden in the survey of 2,103 registered voters conducted between September 12 and September 14.

Trump is reported to have a 44% to 40% advantage over the president while Haley has a 41% to 37% edge. Scott, 58, was reported to have a 39% to 37% advantage over Biden in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup.

The president did, however, have an edge over several other Republican candidates including a 42% to 36% advantage in a head-to-head matchup against former Vice President Mike Pence, a 42% to 38% edge over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and a 39% to 37% advantage over entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy in the latest Harvard/CAPS-Harris poll.

On Sunday (September 17), a CBS News poll showed a majority of Americans are concerned about Biden's chances to finish a second term if re-elected in the 2024 election. The poll, which was conducted between September 12-15, showed that 44% of respondents believed Biden would "leave office before second term ends," while 34% thought he would "finish a second term" and 22% said they were "not sure."

In comparison, 55% of respondents said Trump would "finish a second term," while only 16% thought he would "leave office before second term ends" and 29% were "not sure."

Additionally, 43% of registered voters polled said "only Donald Trump" would be physically health enough to serve as president, while 16% chose "only Joe Biden," 12% said "both of them" and 29% responded "neither of them." An estimated 44% of respondents said "only Donald Trump" had the mental and cognitive health to serve as president," while 26% chose "only Joe Biden," 7% said "both of them" and 23% responded "neither of them."

Trump was also picked as the overall "choice for president" among likely voters in a 50% to 49% margin. A CNN poll released earlier this month also showed most Americans have concerns over President Joe Biden's age and job ratings overall.