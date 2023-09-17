New Poll Shows Americans' Concerns About Biden's Potential Second Term

A new CBS News poll shows a majority of Americans are concerned about President Joe Biden's chances to finish a second term if re-elected in the 2024 election.

The poll, which was conducted between September 12-15, showed that 44% of respondents believed Biden would "leave office before second term ends," while 34% thought he would "finish a second term" and 22% said they were "not sure." In comparison, 55% of respondents said former President Donald Trump would "finish a second term," while only 16% thought he would "leave office before second term ends" and 29% were "not sure."

Additionally, 43% of registered voters polled said "only Donald Trump" would be physically health enough to serve as president, while 16% chose "only Joe Biden," 12% said "both of them" and 29% responded "neither of them." An estimated 44% of respondents said "only Donald Trump" had the mental and cognitive health to serve as president," while 26% chose "only Joe Biden," 7% said "both of them" and 23% responded "neither of them."

Trump was also picked as the overall "choice for president" among likely voters in a 50% to 49% margin. A CNN poll released earlier this month also showed most Americans have concerns over President Joe Biden's age and job ratings overall.

The poll, which was conducted by SSRS, showed that 73% of Americans said they were concerned that the president's age might negatively affect his current level of physical and mental competence, while 76% believed it would negatively affect his ability to serve out another full term if reelected.

A smaller 68% majority said they were concerned about Biden's ability to understand concerns from the next generation, which included 72% among those younger than 65 and 57% among those 65 and older. Biden's job approval rating was also reported to be just 39%, with 58% claiming his policies led to worse economic conditions, though still an increase by eight points since last fall.

It's worth noting that the poll of 1,503 respondents included 1,259 registered voters, with a majority of 898 registered as Republicans and Republican-leaning independents, while only 391 were Democrats or Democratic-leaning independent voters.