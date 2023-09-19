Ohio Restaurant Serves The Best Milkshake In The State

By Sarah Tate

September 19, 2023

Photo: bhofack2/iStock/Getty Images

Milkshakes are the perfect choice to treat yourself on a hot day, and even as the temperatures start to cool, you may still find yourself craving the decadent dessert. Whether you're trying to cool down in the heat or simply want to brighten up your day with something sweet, milkshakes are the perfect pick-me-up.

Cheapism searched across the country for the tastiest milkshakes around, compiling a list of the best spot in each state to pick up the sweet treat, "from crazy shakes to traditional soda-fountain treats."

According to the list, the best milkshake in all of Ohio can be found at Young's Jersey Dairy, a popular shop outside of Dayton that has 4.6 stars on Google and more than 11,500 reviews. Young's Jersey Dairy is located at 6880 Springfield Xenia Road in Yellow Springs.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Just outside of hippie haven Yellow Springs, Young's Jersey Dairy has grown from a modest dairy store on a family farm into an entertainment complex with mini golf, batting cages, a giant slide, a corn maze, and more. But the delicious ice cream hasn't changed. You can get a milkshake made from dozens of flavors, but it's hard to beat the Buckeye, a peanut butter and chocolate concoction that pays homage to Ohio's famous candy export."

Check out the full list at cheapism.com to see more of the best milkshakes around the country.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.