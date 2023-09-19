Ohio Restaurant Serves The Best Milkshake In The State

Milkshakes are the perfect choice to treat yourself on a hot day, and even as the temperatures start to cool, you may still find yourself craving the decadent dessert. Whether you're trying to cool down in the heat or simply want to brighten up your day with something sweet, milkshakes are the perfect pick-me-up.

Cheapism searched across the country for the tastiest milkshakes around, compiling a list of the best spot in each state to pick up the sweet treat, "from crazy shakes to traditional soda-fountain treats."

According to the list, the best milkshake in all of Ohio can be found at Young's Jersey Dairy, a popular shop outside of Dayton that has 4.6 stars on Google and more than 11,500 reviews. Young's Jersey Dairy is located at 6880 Springfield Xenia Road in Yellow Springs.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Just outside of hippie haven Yellow Springs, Young's Jersey Dairy has grown from a modest dairy store on a family farm into an entertainment complex with mini golf, batting cages, a giant slide, a corn maze, and more. But the delicious ice cream hasn't changed. You can get a milkshake made from dozens of flavors, but it's hard to beat the Buckeye, a peanut butter and chocolate concoction that pays homage to Ohio's famous candy export."

Check out the full list at cheapism.com to see more of the best milkshakes around the country.