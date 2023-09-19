Teen Nearly Dies After Popping A Pimple On Her Nose

Most parents advise their kids not to pop pimples, but can it really cause that much of a problem? It turns out, yes. It's something a 19-year-old in China learned the hard way.

According to the Daily Mail, unhappy with a pimple on her nose, the teen used her hands to pop it. Soon after, she began to feel pain under her right eye, but didn't think much of it until days later, when that eye swelled up and she developed a fever. Her family brought her to the hospital where she was exhibiting the symptoms of a brain infection like meningitis. She was given antibiotics and eventually diagnosed with Cavernous Sinus Thrombosis, a blood clot in her cavernous sinuses, which are the hollow spaces behind your eye sockets. The rare condition is fatal in one out of three cases, per the Cleveland Clinic.

The teen, who recovered, wound up with the clot because she popped a pimple in a part of the face referred to as the "Triangle of Death." The area, between the nose and just past the corners of the mouth, has blood vessels connected to parts of the skull, so infections starting there can spread quickly. If the skin in the "Triangle of Death" is broken, bacteria can get in and rapidly reach your brain. It's why many doctors warn people not to pop pimples, especially there.