Browns Signing Familiar Ex-Pro Bowler Amid Nick Chubb's Injury: Report

The Cleveland Browns and running back Kareem Hunt have reportedly agreed to a one-year deal, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Wednesday (September 20).

Hunt spent the past four seasons with the Browns, mainly serving as a backup to recently injured starter Nick Chubb, before becoming a free agent this past offseason.

"Reunion: The #Browns and veteran RB Kareem Hunt have agreed to terms on a one-year deal, per source. Hunt scored 23 TDs over the past four seasons in Cleveland. Now he’s back — and figures to have a lot of opportunities after Nick Chubb’s season-ending injury," Pelissero wrote on his X account.