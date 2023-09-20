Browns Signing Familiar Ex-Pro Bowler Amid Nick Chubb's Injury: Report
By Jason Hall
September 20, 2023
The Cleveland Browns and running back Kareem Hunt have reportedly agreed to a one-year deal, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Wednesday (September 20).
Hunt spent the past four seasons with the Browns, mainly serving as a backup to recently injured starter Nick Chubb, before becoming a free agent this past offseason.
"Reunion: The #Browns and veteran RB Kareem Hunt have agreed to terms on a one-year deal, per source. Hunt scored 23 TDs over the past four seasons in Cleveland. Now he’s back — and figures to have a lot of opportunities after Nick Chubb’s season-ending injury," Pelissero wrote on his X account.
Reunion: The #Browns and veteran RB Kareem Hunt have agreed to terms on a one-year deal, per source.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 20, 2023
Hunt scored 23 TDs over the past four seasons in Cleveland. Now he’s back — and figures to have a lot of opportunities after Nick Chubb’s season-ending injury. pic.twitter.com/6TlDbaPLYj
Hunt, a third-round selection by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2017 NFL Draft, was selected to the Pro Bowl after leading the NFL with a career best 1,327 rushing yards during his rookie season, but was released by the team midway through the 2018 season after surveillance footage showing him assaulting a woman and kicking her while on the ground surfaced several months after the incident took place. The former Toledo standout was suspended and later reinstated by the NFL after signing with the Browns in February 2019.
Hunt had previously made nine starts in Chubb's absence during the past four seasons.
Chubb is expected to miss the remainder of the 2023 season due to a "significant knee injury," head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed during his postgame press conference following the team's 26-22 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers Monday (September 18) night.
Coach Kevin Stefanski confirms that Nick Chubb is done for the season with a significant knee injury. Awful. https://t.co/AiKhJ3kxsR— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 19, 2023
Chubb was carted off the field after being tackled by Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick at the 3-yard-line and clutched his left leg as he remained on the ground. The Pro Bowler had previously dislocated his left knee and suffered tears to his MCL, PCL, and LCL during his collegiate career at the University of Georgia in 2015, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
Monday Night Football play-by-play man Joe Buck said he was told the replay of the injury was "not to be seen" when ESPN refrained from showing it during the live broadcast, with color commentator Troy Aikman adding "it's as bad as you can imagine."
The replay did appear to be shown at Acrisure Stadium, which resulted in what Buck described as a "loud gasp."
The Pittsburgh crowd also chanted "Chubb" when the All-Pro running back was carted off the field, according to Buck. Fitzpatrick also appeared to be hurt on the play and was later ruled out for a chest injury. Chubb is coming off a season in which he recorded a career-best 1,525 yards, 12 touchdowns and 302 rushing attempts.