Donald Trump Jr.'s Hacked X Account Announces Dad Donald Trump's Death

By Jason Hall

September 20, 2023

LIV Golf Invitational - Miami - Pro-Am
Photo: Getty Images

The X account belonging to Donald Trump Jr. appeared to be hacked Wednesday (September 20) morning, sharing several offensive tweets, including one falsely announcing the death of his father, former President Donald Trump, the New York Post reports.

“I’m sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away. I will be running for president in 2024,” the since-deleted message stated at around 8:24 a.m. ET.

Donald Trump Sr. shared an unrelated message on his Truth Social account proving he was still alive more than 20 minutes after the hacked death hoax post was shared. Other posts shared on Donald Trump Jr.'s hacked X account including one stating, "North Korea is about to get smoked" and another claiming he had "some interesting messages with Jeffery Epstein," referring to the convicted pedophile former socialite who died in a Manhattan prison in 2019.

Another post stated, "F*** Joe Biden" and referred to the current president as a "stupid a**" n-word. The account also claimed cryptocurrency personality Richard Heart, accused of stealing $12 from investors, was innocent.

“When I become president I am going to burn the SEC,” another post stated.

All of the hacked posts shared on Trump's account were deleted just before 9:00 a.m. ET. An X spokesperson said he was "busy now" and advised to "please check back later" and the Trump Organization didn't respond immediately when reached for comment by the New York Post, the newspaper said.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.