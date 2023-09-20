Donald Trump Jr.'s Hacked X Account Announces Dad Donald Trump's Death

The X account belonging to Donald Trump Jr. appeared to be hacked Wednesday (September 20) morning, sharing several offensive tweets, including one falsely announcing the death of his father, former President Donald Trump, the New York Post reports.

“I’m sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away. I will be running for president in 2024,” the since-deleted message stated at around 8:24 a.m. ET.

Donald Trump Sr. shared an unrelated message on his Truth Social account proving he was still alive more than 20 minutes after the hacked death hoax post was shared. Other posts shared on Donald Trump Jr.'s hacked X account including one stating, "North Korea is about to get smoked" and another claiming he had "some interesting messages with Jeffery Epstein," referring to the convicted pedophile former socialite who died in a Manhattan prison in 2019.

Another post stated, "F*** Joe Biden" and referred to the current president as a "stupid a**" n-word. The account also claimed cryptocurrency personality Richard Heart, accused of stealing $12 from investors, was innocent.

“When I become president I am going to burn the SEC,” another post stated.

All of the hacked posts shared on Trump's account were deleted just before 9:00 a.m. ET. An X spokesperson said he was "busy now" and advised to "please check back later" and the Trump Organization didn't respond immediately when reached for comment by the New York Post, the newspaper said.