Here's What Might've Caused Jeezy & Jeannie Mai To Break Up

Jeezy and Jeannie first met when he appeared as a guest on her previous talk show "The Real," which was cancelled in 2022 after eight seasons. The couple officially got together in 2019 nearly a year after Mai had divorced from her previous husband Freddy Harteis. Jeezy and Jeannie were married two years later at an intimate event inside their home in Atlanta during the pandemic. In 2022, the couple welcomed their daughter Monaco Mai Jenkins.



According to court documents, Jeezy has also filed for joint custody of their child. The Atlanta rapper and author also has three other children from past relationships, Jadarius, Shyheim and Amra. Neither Jeezy nor Jeannie have directly commented on the situation. However, Jeezy did remove all traces of his ex-wife from his Instagram account, and made a new post shortly after the news broke.



"Too focused on who I’m becoming to focus on who’s not coming with me ⛄," he wrote.