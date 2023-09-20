Kraft Recalls American Cheese Over Serious Hazard

Kraft Heinz announced a voluntary recall of approximately 83,800 cases of its Kraft Singles American Cheese due to a potential choking hazard in a news release shared on Tuesday (September 19).

The company said the recall was made as a precaution due to "a temporary issue developed on one of our wrapping machines, making it possible that a thin strip of the individual film may remain on the slice after the wrapper has been removed," which affected "a limited number of customers."

"If the film sticks to the slice and is not removed, it could be unpleasant and potentially cause a gagging or choking hazard," the company said in the news release. "Only Kraft Singles American processed cheese slices with the case/package information below are affected. No other varieties or sizes are included in the recall."

The recall includes "16 oz Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product with an individual package UPC of 0 2100061526 1 and a 'Best When Used By' date of 10 JAN 24 through 27 JAN 24," while individual packages included in the recall contain "an S and 72 in the Manufacturing code."

Kraft Heinz received several consumer complaints regarding plastic stuck to cheese slices, including six reports of consumers claiming they had choked of gagged after trying to eat the cheese, however, no injuries or serious health issues have been reported. The company specified that it had fixed the machine that caused the issue and all others have been thoroughly inspected to avoid additional incidents.

Consumers who purchased the recalled items are advised not to eat them and can, instead, contact the company from 9:00 a.m. ET to 6:00 p.m. ET Monday through Friday at 1-800-280-8252 to discuss a possible reimbursement.