Mark Hoppus Thinks These Songs Are Blink-182's 'Mt. Rushmore'

As blink-182 gear up to release the title track to their upcoming album ONE MORE TIME... on Thursday (September 21) the band has been answering questions from fans on social media. In a TikTok Mark Hoppus responded to an important one: "What is the Mount Rushmore of blink-182 songs?""

"Lightning round," the bassist said, firing off classics "Feeling This," "Dammit" and "What’s My Age Again?" Then, after a brief pause, he completed the list with "One More Time" as the song played in the background.

In a recently released trailer for the album, Travis Barker reflected on the tragic inspiration behind the track. "‘One More Time’ is kind of written about why does it take these catastrophes — like me being in a plane crash or Mark being sick — for our band to get back together?” the drummer asked in the clip. “I always knew that the brotherhood wouldn’t ever deteriorate or wouldn’t be there. I really feel like blink is us three, and as soon as we accept that, and don’t settle for anything less than that, I think that’s just the future.”

ONE MORE TIME... is slated for an October 20 release, a year after its lead single "Edging" came out, and marks the first blink album with Tom DeLonge since 2011's Neighborhoods. Watch the TikTok below.