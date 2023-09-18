It took some extremely traumatic experiences for blink-182 to get its classic lineup back together. Most recently, Mark Hoppus was diagnosed with Stage Four cancer, and in 2008 Travis Barker survived a deadly plane crash that took the lives of his security guard and assistant.

On Monday (September 18), the band officially announced their new album, One More Time..., which marks their first full-length album with Tom DeLonge since 2011's Neighborhoods. Blink shared a trailer in conjunction with the album announcement that reflects on the long road that got the trio to the point it is today and teases three new songs, including the title track.

“On the album, ‘One More Time’ is kind of written about why does it take these catastrophes — like me being in a plane crash or Mark being sick — for our band to get back together?” Barker asked in the clip. “I always knew that the brotherhood wouldn’t ever deteriorate or wouldn’t be there. I really feel like blink is us three, and as soon as we accept that, and don’t settle for anything less than that, I think that’s just the future.”

One More Time... is slated for an October 20 release, a year after its lead single "Edging" came out, and the title track is set to drop on Thursday (September 21).