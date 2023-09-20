Mega Grocery Chain Is Expanding To North Texas For Secret Reasons

H-E-B is embarking on an expansion spree in North Texas, announcing plans to construct three new stores in Prosper, Melissa, and Rockwall soon. Anticipated to open their doors in 2025, these developments are clinging to mystery — promising to provide further details during their respective groundbreakings early next year.

The Melissa location will sit at the junction of US Highway 75 and Texas Highway 121, while Prosper's store will find its home at the southeast intersection of Frontier Parkway and the Dallas North Tollway. Meanwhile, Rockwall's H-E-B store will rise on the southwest corner of John King Boulevard and Interstate 30.

Traditionally on the outskirts of the Metroplex, H-E-B has recently accelerated its expansion into the prominent counties of Denton, Collin, Dallas and Tarrant. They inaugurated their Frisco branch, straddling Denton and Collin Counties, on September 21, 2022. Just six weeks later, they opened their inaugural Collin County store in Plano on November 2, 2022, followed by a McKinney location in June.

H-E-B continues its growth momentum with the upcoming opening of their third Collin County store at 575 E. Exchange Parkway in Allen on October 4. Operating seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., this store reaffirms their commitment to providing convenience to the region.

Further expansion plans include stores in Alliance, Mansfield, a second Frisco location in 2024, and two Joe V's Smart Shop by H-E-B stores in Dallas, slated for 2024 and 2025.

With existing stores in Corsicana, Ennis, Waxahachie, Burleson, Cleburne, Granbury, and Hudson Oaks, H-E-B is positioning itself as a major player in the North Texas grocery market.