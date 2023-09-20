Missouri Cities Named Among America's 'Best Value' Cities

Big city living — complete with entertainment, attractions and incredible restaurants — doesn't have to come with a big price tag. In fact, a couple cities in Missouri were chosen some of the "best value" cities in the country.

Cheapism compiled a list of the American cities with the "best value," based on answers on the Reddit thread r/PovertyFinance, that offer the best "bang for your buck." Many can be found in the Midwest, and two are even located in Missouri. According to the site:

"All of these underrated metros offer a cheaper cost of living than the U.S. average, and yet many of them boast big-city amenities: good jobs, top-rated universities, arts, and culture."

The Missouri cities among the best value cities in the country are Kansas City and St. Louis. With a population around 500,000, KC has an average one-bedroom apartment price of $1,040 while STL, population around 300,000, has an average price of $820.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Kansas City received multiple shoutouts in this thread, which makes sense given its low unemployment rate, low cost of living, and its many cultural offerings. Compared to coastal cities, housing costs are low, too, with a median home price of $222,100."

"As a home to severn Fortune 500 companies, a renowned university, and a surprisingly walkable city center, there's no wonder why this Midwestern city made Redditors' lists. 'Cost of living is great. Your rent goes further here,' a St. Louis resident shares in a different thread, adding that buying a house is possible before the age of 30."

These are the nine destinations chosen as the "best value" cities in the country:

Rochester, Minnesota

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Detroit, Michigan

Kansas City, Missouri

Indianapolis, Indiana

Greensboro, North Carolina

St. Louis, Missouri

Peoria, Illinois

Cleveland, Ohio

Check out Cheapism's full report to read up on more "best value" cities.