Study Reveals The Best Place To Live In Washington

By Zuri Anderson

September 20, 2023

What makes a city a great place to live? That's a question that has many unique answers depending on what you're looking for. For some Americans, that includes an affordable cost of living, a healthy housing market, plenty of activities and attractions, or other unique benefits.

For those curious about these idyllic locations, 24/7 Wall St. found the best place to live in every state based on data. Researchers also explained how they determined their picks:

"Using data from the Census Bureau, the FBI, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 24/7 Wall St. created a weighted index of 22 measures to identify the best cities to live in in each state. The measures used in the index fall into one of three broad categories: economy, community, and overall quality of life. We considered all places in the U.S. with sufficient data and populations of at least 5,000. Our list includes cities, towns, villages, boroughs, and unincorporated communities."

According to the study, Mercer Island is the best place to live in Washington! Analysts provided statistics about the location, as well:

  • Median home value: $1,504,500 (state: $397,600)
  • Median household income: $170,000 (state: $82,400)
  • Population with access to exercise opportunities: 98.0% (state: 86.0%)
  • Recreational establishments: 30.4 per 10,000 businesses (state: 34.0 per 10,000)
  • Total population: 25,506

Visit 247wallst.com for the full report.

