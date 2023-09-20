Travis Kelce's Brother Reveals If Taylor Swift Rumors Are True

"I've seen these rumors, I cannot comment. Ever since [the E! reality show] Catching Kelce everybody's been infatuated with Travis' love life. I don't really know what's going on there. I know Trav is having fun and we'll see what happens with whoever he ends up with," Jason Kelce said before laughing.

Last week, a source claiming to have knowledge of the situation told The Messenger.com that the younger Kelce was "quietly hanging out" with Swift recently.

"Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out," the source said. "She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago."

Kelce, 33, had previously claimed that he made a bracelet with his phone number on the beads and unsuccessfully attempted to give it to Swift, also 33, when he attended her Eras Tour in July.

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her," Kelce explained to his brother on their New Heights podcast in July.