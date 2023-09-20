Fried rice is the perfect comfort food for when you want to chill at home or you can't make up your mind at a restaurant. While fried rice can be found in plenty of Asian eateries, just about any place can put its own spin on this classic dish. That's why The Daily Meal compiled a list of the "absolute best" fried rice you can find in America.

A Washington restaurant got the spotlight thanks to its special take on fried rice: A+ Hong Kong Kitchen! Here's what writers love about this joint's dish:

"While not fried rice, the restaurant's stir-fried rice rolls were deemed 'the best dish in [Seattle's] International District]' by a food writer with The Infatuation. Fried rice is used as a base for the restaurant's many dishes that come baked in traditional Cantonese clay pots — and foodies rave over it. One Yelp reviewer swears by the A+ Lovers' fried rice, which is a bed of fried rice with a chicken and mushroom tomato sauce on one side, and a shrimp and vegetable cream sauce on the other. Several others recommend the salty fish fried rice — with the restaurant's XO sauce of course."