Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Family Pics From John Legend Vow Renewal

Chrissy Teigen is giving fans an intimate look at her and John Legend's vow renewal ceremony, sharing adorable photos of her enjoying the "insanely perfect" weekend with her children.

Teigen took to her Instagram on Wednesday (September 20) to share some behind-the-scenes pics from her and Legend's vow renewal in Italy where she spent quality time with each of their four children: 7-year-old Luna, 5-year-old Miles, 8-month-old Esti and 3-month-old Wren.

The Cravings cookbook author made sure to cuddle up to her to youngest kids during the weekend, sharing a photo of her holding both Esti and Wren in her lap as she gets glammed up for the ceremony. In another adorable pic, Teigen is all smiles as she holds stylish sunglasses in front of Esti while enjoying a day at the pool. It appears that the pool day was a family affair as she also shared a photo of her and Luna walking side by side and another of Miles hugging his parents.

Teigen shared also shared a sweet snap of her matching with her firstborn, wearing a black lace Zuhair Murad Couture gown while Luna donned her own black dress to hug her mom, per Page Six. The model rounded out her photo dump with a shot of her in one of her ceremony gowns next to an open window with mountains in the background.

"I have so many things to share from this insanely perfect and emotional weekend but I still have not been able to put all my thoughts together. All i can muster up right now is that I am so grateful for our friends, our family and our lives. 💗"