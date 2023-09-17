John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Renew Vows With 'Very Romantic' Ceremony

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in a big way: by renewing their vows. After saying "I Do" in Lake Como, Italy, on September 14th, 2013, the couple returned to their wedding destination over the weekend, according to People.

"It was very romantic," a source told the outlet about the vow renewal ceremony. "They arrived by boat. ... It was breathtaking to see them still so happy together." They continued, "[John and Chrissy] came out onto a balcony and greeted all the guests. [John] also held a brief speech later, after the dinner." The source added that "There was dancing and there was a lakeside bar that was a big favorite," and "the food was appreciated." They also talked about the decorations for the ceremony, saying there were "flowers everywhere,' and added, "It's been a very elegant, very classic event."

Aside from their 10-year anniversary, Teigen and Legend have had an eventful year so far. In June, Teigen announced the surprise arrival of her fourth child with Legend. On Tuesday, June 28th, Teigen took to Instagram to share a lengthy message about her decision to have another child via surrogate and introduce the world to the latest addition to their family, Wren Alexander Stephens. The couple also welcomed their third child, Esti, in January. Over the summer, they shared some snapshots of their first vacation as a family of six. "So far, so great!" Legend wrote on a post that included photos of Wren, Esti, Luna, and Miles.