John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Take 'First Vacation As A Family Of 6'

By Rebekah Gonzalez

August 7, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen let fans into their first vacation since adding two new additions to their family: Wren and Esti. The couple took to Instagram this weekend to share photos from their recent getaway. "Our first vacation as a family of six. So far, so great!" Legend wrote on his post. The photo series included an adorable photo of Teigen in the pool with baby Esti and their daughter Luna, a sweet selfie with their sons Miles and Wren, and many more joyous pictures.

Teigen took to her Instagram for a vacation post of her own. "Legos on vacation with my giant family! a dream," she wrote alongside her own set of photos from the vacation.

Teigen and Legend have had an eventful year so far. In June, Teigen announced the surprise arrival of her fourth child with Legend. On Tuesday, June 28th, Teigen took to Instagram to share a lengthy message about her decision to have another child via surrogate and introduce the world to the latest addition to their family, Wren Alexander Stephens.

In the announcement post, Teigen opened up about the heartbreaking loss of their son Jack due to complications during her pregnancy back in September 2020. "After losing Jack, I didn't think I'd be able to carry any more babies on my own. To be honest, I've personally blocked out a lot of my mindset during that time, but one clear memory is being surrounded by people who wanted to make sure I wouldn't go through that pain and loss again," she shared. "In 2021, we reached out to a surrogacy agency, with our first correspondence inquiring about perhaps having 2 tandem surrogates, to each bring us a healthy baby boy or girl. Twins, kinda?!" Teigen and Legend welcomed their third child, Esti, in January.

