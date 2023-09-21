Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs' Feared To Have Serious Injury: Report

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly fear that cornerback Trevon Diggs suffered a torn ACL in Thursday's (September 21) practice, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

The injury would keep Diggs, who turned 25 on Wednesday (September 24), out for the remainder of the 2023 NFL season.

"The #Cowboys fear that Pro Bowl CB Trevon Diggs suffered a torn ACL in practice today, sources tell me and @RapSheet," Pelissero wrote on his X account.

The injury was reported to have taken place during a one-on-one drill early in Thursday's practice and "Diggs was seen on crutches after practice," according to the Dallas Morning News' Michael Gehlken.