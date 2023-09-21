Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs' Feared To Have Serious Injury: Report
September 21, 2023
The Dallas Cowboys reportedly fear that cornerback Trevon Diggs suffered a torn ACL in Thursday's (September 21) practice, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.
The injury would keep Diggs, who turned 25 on Wednesday (September 24), out for the remainder of the 2023 NFL season.
"The #Cowboys fear that Pro Bowl CB Trevon Diggs suffered a torn ACL in practice today, sources tell me and @RapSheet," Pelissero wrote on his X account.
The injury was reported to have taken place during a one-on-one drill early in Thursday's practice and "Diggs was seen on crutches after practice," according to the Dallas Morning News' Michael Gehlken.
Diggs, the younger brother of Buffalo Bills All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs, has been one of the NFL's best cornerbacks since being selected by the Cowboys at No. 51 overall in the second-round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The former Alabama standout led the NFL in interceptions (11) and was a first-team All-Pro cornerback in 2021, having also been selected to the Pro Bowl during each of the past two seasons.
Diggs recorded 59 tackles, three interceptions and 14 passes defensed in 2022 and recorded an interception during Dallas' 30-10 win against the New York Jets last Sunday (September 17).