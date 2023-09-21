Giants Broadcaster Shares TMI On Hot Mic
By Jason Hall
September 21, 2023
San Francisco Giants play-by-play man Duane Kuiper was caught on a hot mic sharing too much information during the team's road game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday (September 21).
Kuiper, 73, who calls games for NBC Sports Bay Area, gave what he thought was the send off into commercial break, "We'll continue this conversation when we get back, D-Backs are coming up," before briefly pausing and exclaiming, "I gotta pee" as the broadcast continued for a few extra seconds. The veteran broadcaster was likely speaking to the production truck to notify them that he'd briefly be away from his headset during the short break.
Duane Kuiper: "We'll continue this conversation when we get back. D-Backs are coming up...I gotta pee." pic.twitter.com/ZA7bLp3NQ9— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 20, 2023
Kuiper's comment was humorous, but harmless compared to other notable hot mic incidents in the past, most notably former Cincinnati Reds play-by-play man Thom Brennaman making an anti-gay slur while discussing the city of San Francisco during a pregame show, which led to his termination in the middle of the team's game that same night in 2020.
Kuiper has been a mainstay in the Bay Area, spending his final four MLB seasons (1982-1985) as a second baseman with the Giants before joining their broadcast team in 1986. The 73-year-old has spent all but one season of his broadcasting career with the Giants, having worked a one-year stint with the expansion Colorado Rockies amid speculation that the Giants would move to Florida in 1992.
Kuiper returned to the Giants in 1994, having worked a limited schedule while undergoing chemotherapy for a cancer diagnosis during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.