Giants Broadcaster Shares TMI On Hot Mic

Kuiper's comment was humorous, but harmless compared to other notable hot mic incidents in the past, most notably former Cincinnati Reds play-by-play man Thom Brennaman making an anti-gay slur while discussing the city of San Francisco during a pregame show, which led to his termination in the middle of the team's game that same night in 2020.

Kuiper has been a mainstay in the Bay Area, spending his final four MLB seasons (1982-1985) as a second baseman with the Giants before joining their broadcast team in 1986. The 73-year-old has spent all but one season of his broadcasting career with the Giants, having worked a one-year stint with the expansion Colorado Rockies amid speculation that the Giants would move to Florida in 1992.

Kuiper returned to the Giants in 1994, having worked a limited schedule while undergoing chemotherapy for a cancer diagnosis during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.