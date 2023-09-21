Halsey & Avan Jogia Confirm Romance With PDA-Filled Outing

Halsey has confirmed their romance with actor Avan Jogia. On Wednesday night (September 20th), the couple lit up social media when photos of them kissing and hugging during a night out in Los Angeles were released.

The photos of their date night were taken earlier in the week, per Page Six, and featured Halsey and the Victorious star holding each other close while watching a live performance at the Cara Hotel in Los Feliz. One photo also shows the two sharing a kiss. According to the outlet, fans have been suspecting the romance for several months after several anonymous tips were sent to the celebrity gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi.

Halsey's new romance comes five months after it was revealed they had parted ways with her boyfriend, Alev Aydin. The two, who share a son Ender, dated for two years before calling it quits. The former couple were first romantically linked when they were spotted at a Los Angeles Lakers game back in 2019 and officially confirmed the relationship while announcing they were expecting their first child together in January 2021. Six months later, Halsey and Aydin welcomed their son. The last time the singer posted about their former boyfriend was on Valentine's Day (February 14th) by sharing a sweet photo of them kissing.

As for Jogia, Page Six reports that he dated actress Zoey Deutch for five years from 2012 to 2017. Neither star has yet to publicly address the romance but Halsey recently shared an Instagram post teasing her forthcoming fifth studio album.