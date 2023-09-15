Halsey Says New Album Includes Their 'Deepest Wounds'

Halsey's next project will be the follow-up to their 2021 album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, which saw them team up with Nine Inch Nails members Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. Earlier this summer, Halsey shared more details about her unannounced fifth album. "As of right now I’m approaching it kinda how I approached Manic. No strict genre parameters or anything. Just making what feels good and what hits home :)" they said while replying to fans on Twitter in July. Halsey went on to add that the album contains "definitely some of my best songwriting. a lot of life has happened to me since I wrote IICHLIWP [If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power]."



While their last album explored their experience with childbirth, fans are expecting Halsey's fifth album to delve into their recent separation from Alev Aydin. In April, it was reported that the two, who share a son together named Ender, parted ways after three years.