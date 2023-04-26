Halsey Splits From Boyfriend Alev Aydin After 3 Years Together

Halsey and their partner Alev Aydin have split, according to a new report from Us Weekly. The outlet also claims that that the singer is seeking full physical custody of their son, Ender. Halsey reportedly filed a petition at the beginning of the month requesting full physical custody of the couple's 21-month-old son per court documents obtained by Us Weekly. The documents also reportedly state that Halsey wants to grant joint legal custody and joint expenses with visitation rights for Aydin. "It's an amicable split," a source told People of the couple's breakup. "They're planning to co-parent."

The former couple were first romantically linked when they were spotted at a Los Angeles Lakers game back in 2019 and officially confirmed the relationship while announcing they were expecting their first child together in January 2021. Six months later, Halsey and Aydin welcomed their son. The last time the singer posted about their former boyfriend was on Valentine's Day (February 14th) by sharing a sweet photo of them kissing.

Last summer, Halsey suggested that their single "So Good" was about Alev. "Guys stop texting your exes lmao this song isn’t about an ex that worked out later on! It’s about the friend that was always there for me, who I realized I was in love with one day," they said about the song. They went on to name-drop Alev while talking about the music video's inspiration. "The art direction is inspired by French New Wave posters cause alev and I first bonded over our love for those movies."