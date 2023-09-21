Here's The 'Strangest' Museum In Washington

The United States is home to many quirky creations, from unorthodox buildings to iconic landmarks and restaurants. Naturally, there are going to be some museums dedicated to often overlooked or straight-up odd subjects.

Some of these exhibits and attractions make you go, "Does there need to be a whole museum for this?" The bottom line is that these museums are fascinating enough to capture the attention of both locals and tourists. If you're curious about these unique museums, Reader's Digest compiled a list of every state's "strangest" museums.

The top pick for Washington State is the Leavenworth Nutcracker Museum! Writers explained why you should give this museum a shot:

"Don’t save them for the holidays—nutcrackers are a year-round feature at the Nutcracker Museum. The star of the show is Karl, a German-created six-foot-tall nutcracker, with a moving mouth and all. Not that the other 7,000 pieces on display are exactly living in his shadow. With some coming from as far back as Roman times, they’re equally impressive."