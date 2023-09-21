McDonald's Is Bringing Back A Popular Twist On An Iconic Favorite

McDonald's is bringing back a popular twist on an iconic entree.

The global fast food chain announced the limited time return of its Spicy Chicken McNuggets at participating locations on its official website this week.

"McDonald’s Spicy Chicken McNuggets are back for a limited time with a spicy breading that adds a real kick to the fan favorite Chicken McNuggets®. Breaded in a crispy coating, flavorfully spiced with a blend of aged cayenne and chili pepper, they’re sure to get your attention," the company said.

The Spicy Chicken McNuggets will be offered in 6-piece, 10-piece, 20-piece and 40-piece orders. The popular alternative to the iconic chicken McNuggets was launched in 2020 and has returned on a limited basis each year since, however, was reportedly only available at about half of McDonald's U.S. locations during its brief run in 2022, according to Eat This, Not That.

The popular food blogging account @Snackolator shared a post regarding the spicy Chicken McNuggets' return on Wednesday (September 20), calling the entree "the GOAT of the McNugget kingdom!"