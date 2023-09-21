When you think of a museum, you might imagine an open room with gorgeous centuries-old artwork lining the walls or you may recall visiting a museum filled with historical artifacts as a guide explains how different the past is to our modern day lives. However, not all museums fit into that mold. In fact, there are several museums around the country that some people might find odd or "out there," but that doesn't mean they aren't worth a visit. You may just even learn something new.

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the "strangest" museum in each state, from "disturbing oddities to 'why-does-this-deserve-an-entire museum?' subjects" and "out-of-the-box attractions" you may not have ever considered visiting.

According to RD, the strangest museum in Georgia is the Vidalia Onion Museum located in, of course, Vidalia. Visitors to this attraction dedicated to the sweet and flavorful veggie will learn all about the history of the onion.

The Vidalia Onion Museum is located at 100 Vidalia Sweet Onion Drive.

Here's what the site had to say:

"When there's a bulb vegetable named after your town, you'd better believe you'll be honoring it. The Vidalia Onion Museum goes through past and present, showing how the humble onion changed the economy and cooking. You can even see the onions in action — the tiniest registered Vidalia onion field is on the museum grounds."

Check out the full list at Reader's Digest to see more of the strangest museums around the country.