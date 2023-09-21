The 'Strangest' Museum In Ohio

By Sarah Tate

September 22, 2023

Photo: Jacobs Stock Photography Ltd/DigitalVision/Getty Images

When you think of a museum, you might imagine an open room with gorgeous centuries-old artwork lining the walls or you may recall visiting a museum filled with historical artifacts as a guide explains how different the past is to our modern day lives. However, not all museums fit into that mold. In fact, there are several museums around the country that some people might find odd or "out there," but that doesn't mean they aren't worth a visit. You may just even learn something new.

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the "strangest" museum in each state, from "disturbing oddities to 'why-does-this-deserve-an-entire museum?' subjects" and "out-of-the-box attractions" you may not have ever considered visiting.

According to RD, the strangest museum in Ohio is the Pencil Sharpener Museum, located at 13178 State Route 664 S. in Logan.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Put down your phone and remind yourself of the good ol' days when all you needed was a paper and pencil — and, of course, something to sharpen that writing utensil. The Pencil Sharpener Museum is said to be the largest collection of its kind in the country, boasting more than 3,400 items. These aren't your basic pencil-case goodies, but mini works of art in themselves, shaped like grandfather clocks, racecars, typewriters (ironically), and more."

Check out the full list at Reader's Digest to see more of the strangest museums around the country.

