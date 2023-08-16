You don't always have to travel to big cities to have a good time. There are plenty of small towns across America that prove that big fun can be found in smaller packages, including one low-key spot in Ohio.

Country Living release a list of the best small town in each state to visit that will offer travelers a "charming weekend," and the town in Ohio is definitely worth visiting. According to the site:

"With populations averaging 5,000 people or less, these communities offer unforgettable experiences to suit every taste, from adventurous outdoor excursions like whitewater rafting to premier antique shopping. No matter if you're planning a fun-filled family vacation, a much-needed girlfriend getaway, or a romantic couple's trip, there's something for everyone on this comprehensive list."

The best small town to visit in Ohio is Marietta, a tiny town along the West Virginia border with a major tie to American history. Here's what Country Living had to say:

"The oldest city in Ohio's wealthy of remarkable history includes a meaningful role in the Underground Railroad, with local activists helping enslaved people escape to freedom. Today, a lot of the historical sites are preserved and surrounded by natural beauty. Those who want to learn more about the city's storied past can opt for one of the town's many guided tours."

Check out the full list at countryliving.com to see other small towns around the country worth a visit. Another publication also recognized a separate town in Ohio town as one of the best small towns to visit in the entire country.