2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival: All The Moments You Didn't See

The spotlight shone on 17 stellar performers during night one of the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday evening, (September 22) but what happened behind the scenes? Though a lot of excitement occurred on the stage this year, so much happened off-stage as some of the biggest names in music and entertainment hung out together backstage. From Lance Bass teasing the future of *NSYNC to Kane Brown revealing his favorite performance with wife Katelyn; there was no shortage of memories made behind the scenes this year!

The thirteenth annual iHeartRadio Music Festival hosted by Ryan Secrest took place in Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena and featured performances from iconic acts including Foo Fighters, Travis Scott, Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Lenny Kravitz, Miguel, Public Enemy, Sheryl Crow, Tim McGraw, TLC, and Thirty Seconds to Mars to name a few. Fans attending the festival and those watching the live broadcast on Hulu were given a tour inside the first-ever iHeartRadio Music Festival House of Music, featuring immersive rooms that offered experiences inspired by a few of the artists performing at the festival this year.

If you missed any of this year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival, or just want to relive the weekend, you can watch all of the best moments on demand on Hulu from October 10 through October 31. Consider this your exclusive backstage pass to the annual event and take a look at the best of the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival below!