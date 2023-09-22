2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival: All The Moments You Didn't See

By Logan DeLoye

September 23, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

The spotlight shone on 17 stellar performers during night one of the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday evening, (September 22) but what happened behind the scenes? Though a lot of excitement occurred on the stage this year, so much happened off-stage as some of the biggest names in music and entertainment hung out together backstage. From Lance Bass teasing the future of *NSYNC to Kane Brown revealing his favorite performance with wife Katelyn; there was no shortage of memories made behind the scenes this year!

The thirteenth annual iHeartRadio Music Festival hosted by Ryan Secrest took place in Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena and featured performances from iconic acts including Foo FightersTravis ScottFall Out BoyKelly ClarksonKane BrownLil WayneLil DurkLenny KravitzMiguelPublic EnemySheryl CrowTim McGrawTLC, and Thirty Seconds to Mars to name a few. Fans attending the festival and those watching the live broadcast on Hulu were given a tour inside the first-ever iHeartRadio Music Festival House of Music, featuring immersive rooms that offered experiences inspired by a few of the artists performing at the festival this year.

If you missed any of this year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival, or just want to relive the weekend, you can watch all of the best moments on demand on Hulu from October 10 through October 31. Consider this your exclusive backstage pass to the annual event and take a look at the best of the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival below!

1 of 15
2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Broadcast
Sisanie and Miguel
Photo: Getty Images North America
2 of 15
2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Broadcast
Edris "EJ" Jenkins
Photo: Getty Images North America
3 of 15
2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Broadcast
Granger Smith, Amy Brown, and Tim McGraw
Photo: Getty Images North America
4 of 15
2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Broadcast
Big Boy and Lil Durk
Photo: Getty Images North America
5 of 15
2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Broadcast
Mitch Clark and Agnez Mo
Photo: Getty Images North America
6 of 15
2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Broadcast
Mitch Clark, Bobby Bones, Amy Brown and Agnez Mo
Photo: Getty Images North America
7 of 15
2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Broadcast
Agnez Mo
Photo: Getty Images North America
8 of 15
2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Broadcast
Kane Brown
Photo: Getty Images North America
9 of 15
2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Broadcast
Bobby Bones, Amy Brown, and Agnez Mo
Photo: Getty Images North America
10 of 15
2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Broadcast
Tom McKenna, Bobby Bones, and Amy Brown
Photo: Getty Images North America
11 of 15
2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Arrivals
Will Friedle, Danielle Fishel, and Rider Strong
Photo: Getty Images North America
12 of 15
2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Arrivals
Randy Spelling, Sharna Burgess, and Brian Austin Green
Photo: Getty Images North America
13 of 15
2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Backstage
Ryan Seacrest and Kane Brown
Photo: Getty Images North America
14 of 15
2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Backstage
DJ Mal-Ski
Photo: Getty Images North America
15 of 15
2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Backstage
Ryan Seacrest, Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas and Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins
Photo: Getty Images North America
