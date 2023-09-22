Chick-fil-A Ultimate 'Cheat Code' Beverage Hack Goes Viral

A Chick-fil-A beverage hack has gone viral on social media.

Chef and social media star Bo Corley shared a photo of what he called a "Chick-fil-A Cheat Code," featuring a red beverage that he said was a mix of "half Lemonade half Hi-C fruit punch" that he claimed was "better than the Sunjoy."

A Facebook user posted a comment asking Corley how the drink tasted.

"It's like a strawberry lemonade but super balance," Corley responded. "It's all in order here drink wise lol takes whiskey well to[o]."

Several Facebook commenters appeared to agree with Corley.

“I’ve been getting it since high school it’s all I get actually really good,” one user commented.

"My favorite that's the only way I drink it," another wrote.