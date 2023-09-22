Missing F-35 Fighter Jet 911 Call Released

Audio from a 911 call made in relation to a Marine pilot ejecting from an F-35 fighter jet that went missing was obtained and shared by NBC News.

The call, which was released by the Charleston County, South Carolina, government, includes a local resident explaining that the Marine pilot of an F-35B Lightning II fighter jet had parachuted into their backyard on Sunday (September 17).

“I guess we’ve got a pilot in our house, and he says he got ejected," the person said.

"I'm sorry — what happened?" the confused dispatcher responded.

"We've got a pilot in the house, and I guess he landed in my backyard, and we're trying to see if we can an ambulance to the house, please," the caller said.