'NBC Nightly News' Inadvertently Catches UFO On Camera

The Southwestern part of the country has been a hotbed for UFO activity for many decades. It's where a UFO is rumored to have crashed in Roswell in 1947, and it's the home of the infamous Area 51, where the government may or may not house extraterrestrial crafts. Over the past few years, there have been hundreds of strange sightings in Arizona, New Mexico and Nevada, and some have even been caught on camera, including one that was inadvertently filmed by NBC Nightly News.

It happened during reporter Cynthia McFadden's story about how Arizona's Navajo Nation dealt with the state's water crisis during the pandemic. At one point in the piece, Native Americans could be seen playing instruments and singing, but above them, an unidentified disc-shaped object bursts through some clouds and flies across the sky.