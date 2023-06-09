Police Bodycam Films UFO, Response To Scared Locals Seeing Aliens In Yard

America's Southwest is a hot spot for paranormal activity - it's where the secret Area 51 is located and where aliens allegedly crashed in Roswell, New Mexico, but what happened a couple weeks ago might top the list of strange occurrences.

On April 30th, just before midnight, a Las Vegas Metro police officer's body camera captured something streaking across the night sky, seemingly falling to Earth. He wasn't the only one either - people in California, Nevada and Utah all saw a flash, according to the American Meteor Society. Normally, this wouldn't be too big of a deal, likely just a piece of space junk or a meteorite, but soon after, Vegas PD got a 911 call from residents reporting something crashed into their backyard and that two very large creatures were standing out there by it.

8 News Now got the recordings from that call and they are pretty chilling. In it, you hear the caller tell the dispatcher something crashed and now, "There’s like an 8-foot person beside it and another one is inside us and it has big eyes and it’s looking at us — and it's still there." They then add, "I swear to God this is not a joke, this is actually... we're terrified." Asked for more of a description, the caller said, "They're very large. They're like 8 foot, 9 feet, 10 foot. They look like aliens to us. Big eyes. They have big eyes. Like, I can't explain it, and big mouth. They're shiny eyes and they're not human. They're 100% not human."

Even the police were anxious to respond. Bodycam footage picks up one officer saying, "I'm so nervous right now. I have butterflies bro - saw a shooting star and now these people say there's aliens in their backyard."