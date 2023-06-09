Police Bodycam Films UFO, Response To Scared Locals Seeing Aliens In Yard
By Dave Basner
June 9, 2023
America's Southwest is a hot spot for paranormal activity - it's where the secret Area 51 is located and where aliens allegedly crashed in Roswell, New Mexico, but what happened a couple weeks ago might top the list of strange occurrences.
On April 30th, just before midnight, a Las Vegas Metro police officer's body camera captured something streaking across the night sky, seemingly falling to Earth. He wasn't the only one either - people in California, Nevada and Utah all saw a flash, according to the American Meteor Society. Normally, this wouldn't be too big of a deal, likely just a piece of space junk or a meteorite, but soon after, Vegas PD got a 911 call from residents reporting something crashed into their backyard and that two very large creatures were standing out there by it.
8 News Now got the recordings from that call and they are pretty chilling. In it, you hear the caller tell the dispatcher something crashed and now, "There’s like an 8-foot person beside it and another one is inside us and it has big eyes and it’s looking at us — and it's still there." They then add, "I swear to God this is not a joke, this is actually... we're terrified." Asked for more of a description, the caller said, "They're very large. They're like 8 foot, 9 feet, 10 foot. They look like aliens to us. Big eyes. They have big eyes. Like, I can't explain it, and big mouth. They're shiny eyes and they're not human. They're 100% not human."
Even the police were anxious to respond. Bodycam footage picks up one officer saying, "I'm so nervous right now. I have butterflies bro - saw a shooting star and now these people say there's aliens in their backyard."
After the cops arrive, their bodycam footage shows their interviews with the witnesses who claim to have seen a "big creature." One frightened witness said, "I don't believe in it but what I saw right now, I do believe in it." The officer responded, "You guys seem like legit scared so I don't blame you."
If that weren't enough, another witness said they saw an SUV circling the neighborhood.
Unfortunately, the bodycam footage doesn't show what police saw in the backyard since airing that would break privacy laws, but drone video does show a circular imprint in the dirt at the property.
The police investigation didn't turn up any explanations for what the family saw and the case has since been closed. Before leaving the site though, one officer joked with the family, "Hey, if those nine-foot beings come back, don't call us alright."